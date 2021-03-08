Fully Vaccinated People Can Safely Gather With Non-Vaccinated People

On Monday, the CDC released guidance on safe activities for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final shot, as the body has had enough time to build up antibodies.

Fully vaccinated people can safely congregate indoors with other fully vaccinated people without safety measures, such as physical distancing or mask-wearing.

They can also have small gatherings with other households, even if that group contains non-vaccinated people.

This is very welcome guidance … This opens the door for grandparents to meet with their children and grandchildren without masks, indoors, for a nice group hug, Dr. Richard Besser, via NBC News.

The caveat is that the non-vaccinated people should not be at risk of severe COVID-19, as there may still be a risk of transmission.

COVID-19 mitigation measures should also still remain status quo in public places.

This includes frequent hand washing, wearing masks and avoiding crowded areas.

We’re still learning how effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 … We’re still learning how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease, CDC, via statement