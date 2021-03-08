Burger King Grilled for ‘Women Belong in the Kitchen’ Tweet on International Women’s Day

Burger King Grilled for, ‘Women Belong in the Kitchen’ , Tweet on International Women’s Day.

Burger King’s attempt to highlight gender disparity on International Women’s Day backfired.

.

Their U.K. Twitter account posted a tweet on Monday that read, “women belong in the kitchen.” .

In a series of subsequent tweets, the fast food giant pointed out that only 20 percent of chefs were women and that they wanted to empower their female employees.

They intend to do so via their new scholarship program.

If they want to, of course … Yet only 20% of chefs are women.

We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career, Burger King UK, via Twitter.

Twitter users were not happy with Burger King’s use of “sexism as clickbait.” .

The account defended its campaign in response, stressing that the only thing they were doing was “bring[ing] attention” to the issue.

.

[A good idea] to bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry?

Yeah we think it's a good idea, that's why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.

, Burger King UK, via Twitter