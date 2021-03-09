Burger King tweets 'women belong in the kitchen', faces backlash on Women's Day| Oneindia News

Burger King UK received massive backlash on the International Women's Day after their tweet on gender disparity in the restaurant industry was called out by netizens.

On Monday, Burger King tweeted, "Women belong in the kitchen (sic)," in a bid to promote their new culinary scholarship program.

Later, the brand tweeted an apology and then deleted the original tweet, citing the abusive comments under the post, after receiving backlash.

After Burger King, posted the apology, Twitterati bashed them for double standards.

They criticised the fast-food chain for approving the original tweet in the first place and then taking so long to delete it.

