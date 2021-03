French feminists march in Nantes on International Women's Day Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:19s 09 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

French feminists march in Nantes on International Women's Day Nearly 1,500 French feminists marched in Nantes on International Women's Day on March 8 demanding gender equality, the end of patriarchy and better representation.



