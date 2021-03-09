UK scientists recover pieces of rare meteorite that fell from fireball

A meteorite that fell from the fireball that lit up the sky over the UK and northern Europe last month has been found and identified as a type which has never fallen anywhere in Britain before.Fragments of the fireball have been located in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, and are now in the care of museum scientists.The meteorite, likely to be known as the Winchcombe meteorite, is an extremely rare type called a carbonaceous chondrite.
Rare fireball meteor could contain 'building blocks of life'
A team of scientists, guided by meteor specialists - some from Devon - have recovered pieces of the extremely rare meteorite
Exeter Express and Echo