Republican Party says it'll keep using Trump's name

The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week.
Gloria Tso reports.
The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week.
Gloria Tso reports.
The former Florida governor and presidential contender Jeb Bush spoke to IPFW students today about leadership.
Rick Milne says the district needs more