News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 9-15-16

Here's your news on the go... happening today-- ryan lawrence--the syracuse man charged with first degree murder in the death of his 21 month old daughter maddox lawrence in february - is due back in court.

Jennifer: at his last court hearing a judge ruled that jury would be allowed to see his confession.

Lawrence is scheduled to go on trial for the murder of his daughter maddox in october.

At suny oswego -- where a student has been diagnosed with a rare case of the mumps!

The freshman began showing symptoms last friday and was diagnosed and treated at the college's health center on monday.

Suny oswego's health center is stocked with the vaccination and it will be staying open late until campus officials are confident everyone is safe from the disease.

The dean of the whitman school of management at syracuse university is out on administrative leave.

The school has announced that kenneth kavajecz has been removed from his position as dean.

We did reach out to s-u for more information, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

Provost haynie is scheduled to meet with the whitman community on friday to discuss future interim leadership of the whitman school.

Dan: hillary clinton's personal physician says the democratic nominee is healthy and "fit to serve" as president.

Jennifer: doctor bardack also writes that clinton enjoys a healthy lifestyle that includes a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean protein-- as well as regular exercise.

And with hillary's health records being exposed-- donald trump is now releasing his to prove he is also fit to serve as president.trump shared his health records with dr oz-- and it will be revealed today.

The one-page summary reviewed trump's family medical history, heart health and medications.

And now over to rio-- a local paralympian is competing-- and winning!

Jamesville's very own jill walsh -- part of team u-s- a's cycling team -- won a silver medal yesterday in the t-1-2 women's time trial.

Walsh finished in a time of 26 minutes and 49 seconds-- which earned her that silver medal!

Today will be her last race of the 20-16 games-- and is favored to win either gold or silver!

We certainly wish