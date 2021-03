A funeral for one of the deceased protesters was held in the northern city of Myitkyina on Tuesday (March 9).

A funeral for one of the deceased protesters was held in the northern city of Myitkyina on Tuesday (March 9).

Zin Min Htet, 23, was one of the protesters who was shot dead during clashes in Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin State.

Mourners chanted slogans and raised three fingers at the funeral as the body of Zin Min Htet was carried in a glass casket covered in flowers.