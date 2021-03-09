Vanessa Bryant wins cases against L.A. County Sheriff's Department

A big win for Vanessa Bryant!
She won her court case against the L.A.
County Sheriff's Department and will now get the names of the deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant.
A big win for Vanessa Bryant!
She won her court case against the L.A.
County Sheriff's Department and will now get the names of the deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant.
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 09.27.16
5am-2021-01-19