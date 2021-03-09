Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 12, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Analyst Moves: MRK
Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Merck is the #5 analyst pick.

Merck also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #84 spot out of 500.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Merck is the #5 analyst pick.

Merck also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #84 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Merck is lower by about 8.2%.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..

You might like

More coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..