Dow Analyst Moves: WMT

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart is the #13 analyst pick. Walmart Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #142 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walmart is lower by about 7.7%.