Community Comes Together to Thank UPS Driver For Hard Work During Pandemic

Occurred on March 2, 2021 / Dauphin, Pennsylvania, USAInfo from Licensor: The small town of Dauphin decided to thank their UPS driver after a year of him working 70 hours per week during the pandemic.

He is an amazing person even before all of this, but during, he was a superhero.

What started with a small goal ended up with over $1000 in gifts for him.

A great moment that the town, and he will never forget!