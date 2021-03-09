Dozens injured as feminist protesters clash with police in Mexico’s capital

Volatile protests engulfed Mexico’s capital on Monday (March 8), as police clashed with thousands of feminist activists calling for an end to what they say is a crisis of violence against women.

Volatile protests engulfed Mexico’s capital on Monday (March 8), as police clashed with thousands of feminist activists calling for an end to what they say is a crisis of violence against women.

In Mexico City’s Central Square, known as the Zócalo, police tear-gassed protesters who defaced city office buildings and try to tear down parts of a 12-foot-tall steel barrier erected around the National Palace, the center of Mexico’s federal government, and the home of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Within hours, activists had covered the barriers with the names of women who have been killed by violence.

The protesters try to knock out the iron barricades with their feet and actually overturn the wooden barricades by climbing on them.