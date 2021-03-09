Buckingham Palace Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Interview

Buckingham Palace has finally broken its silence following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview on CBS.

The former royal couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV on Monday.

Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t hold back, revealing that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed concerns over the skin color of their child.

Meghan also spoke candidly about how she experienced feelings of isolation and suicidal thoughts.

The statement, released on behalf of the Queen, said the whole royal family was “saddened” to learn about Harry and Meghan’s challenges.

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

It went on to say that the issues pertaining to race were “concerning” and that they would be addressing them “privately.”.

The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members, Buckingham Palace, via statement