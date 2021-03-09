Many Long-Term COVID-19 Patients Started With Asymptomatic Infections

A new study analyzed the medical records of 1,407 people who tested positive in California and did not need to be hospitalized while infected.

The study found that 32 percent of those with post-COVID symptoms were asymptomatic during their initial infection.

Many people who had asymptomatic Covid can also go on to develop post-acute Covid syndrome.

A prior study of hospitalized COVID-19 patients showed that 75 percent had at least one symptom six months later.

Researchers have been increasingly studying the long-term effects of the coronavirus as growing numbers of people report debilitating symptoms down the line