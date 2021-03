Queen Elizabeth Responds To Harry And Meghan's Tell-All Oprah Interview

"Oprah With Meghan and Harry" only just premiered in the UK on Monday night, but many viewers had a similar reaction to those who watched the bombshell interview in Canada on Sunday night.

Now, Queen Elizabeth II is responding to the shocking special.

Plus, Piers Morgan leaves "Good Morning Britain" after being called out for his controversial comments about the couple.