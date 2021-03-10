‘I follow Elon Musk’: Ranjim, Covid-19 survivor who topped JEE (Main)

Ranjim Das, a covid-19 survivor, topped JEE (Main) this year.

Das revealed he follows 'innovative people like Elon Musk'.

Das, who now lives in Delhi was one of the six candidates who scored a full 100 marks in the JEE-Mains exam, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 8.

"When I tested Covid-19 positive, I focused on healing.

Once the fever was down I got back to studies," he said.

"I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies.

Otherwise, I will go to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for science graduation," Das said.

Watch the full video for more.