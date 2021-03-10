Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine elicits enthusiasm in Hong Kong despite low uptake

After several days marked by adverse events and three deaths with patients who took the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Wednesday, March 10 was the first day in which the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was made avai

After several days marked by adverse events and three deaths with patients who took the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Wednesday, March 10 was the first day in which the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was made available to the public.

Many expats and local residents could be seen happily walking out of the Kowloon Tong vaccination center, gladly reporting that they felt no side effects.

Kowloon Tong is an upper middle class area.

However, for several days the Hong Kong vaccination program has been marred with reports of elderly patients being hospitalized after receiving the Sinovac vaccine, even when the government has asserted that no link was proven with the jabs.

As a consequence, the online bookings for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been quite low, many vaccination centers having a lot of availability until the end of the month.

While those interviewed by the reporter mainly mentioned the desire to travel and get back to normal life, many in Hong Kong do not consider vaccination as a priority and wish to "wait and see" among concerns that the jabs could trigger delayed side effects because of their quick development.