Watch: Ranveer Singh drives Lamborghini Urus; stops to greet an elderly fan

Ranveer Singh wins hearts after greeting an elderly fan in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor was posing for paparazzi outside a dubbing studio.

An elderly woman was trying to get his attention from her window.

Ranveer went up to her, held her hand and had a short chat with her.

The Bollywood actor kissed her hand as he bid her goodbye.

He walked towards a yellow Lamborghini Urus in which he arrived at the studio.

It is believed Ranveer borrowed Rohit Shetty’s Urus as he has a red version of the same.

Watch the full video for more.