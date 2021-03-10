Watch: Ranveer Singh drives Lamborghini Urus; stops to greet an elderly fan

Ranveer Singh wins hearts after greeting an elderly fan in Mumbai.
The Bollywood actor was posing for paparazzi outside a dubbing studio.
An elderly woman was trying to get his attention from her window.
Ranveer went up to her, held her hand and had a short chat with her.
The Bollywood actor kissed her hand as he bid her goodbye.
He walked towards a yellow Lamborghini Urus in which he arrived at the studio.
It is believed Ranveer borrowed Rohit Shetty’s Urus as he has a red version of the same.
