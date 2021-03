Sachin Tendulkar screams in pain after Covid test, watch the viral video | Oneindia News

Sachin Tendulkar pranking a medical staff during a Covid-19 test has gone viral on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar is currently in Raipur for the Road Safety World Series representing Indian Legends team.

As the players had to undergo a routine coronavirus test, the master blaster decided to pull the prank on the medical staff who was terrified before Sachin started laughing.

Watch the video.

#SachinTendulkar #Sachin #RoadSafetySeries