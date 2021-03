In Depth: COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy

All this week, we’re taking your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to medical experts.

Dr. Katherine Apostolakis-Kyrus specializes in maternal-fetal medicine in the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Maternal, Fetal & Neonatal Institute.

She says the COVID-19 vaccine could help give your newborn important antibodies once they’re born.

