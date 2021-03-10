‘Groupism biggest bane’: PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader P C Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.

Chacko, who was a former working committee member of the Congress, is the second senior leader to quit the national party after Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chacko said he will send his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups