Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Texas Governor lifts mask mandate today

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
Texas is lifting its mask mandate!

But that doesn't mean a person can't get into trouble for not wearing one.

THE END OF THE MONTH.TODAY - TEXAS IS LIFTING ITSMASK MANDATE!BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN A PERSONCAN’T GET INTO TROUBLE FOR NOTWEARING ONE.TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTTRESCINDED THE MANDATE -- BUTBUSINESSES CAN STILL REQUIRECUSTOMERS TO WEAR ONE.BUSINESSES ALSO ARE ALLOWED TOREOPEN TO FULL CAPACITY.HOUSTON’S POLICE CHIEF SAYS --IF A PERSON REFUSES TO LEAVE ABUSINESS FOR NOT WEARING A MASK-- THEY CAN BE CHARGED WITHCRIMINAL TRESPASS.

OFFICERS CANALSO ISSUE A CRIMINAL TRESPASS

