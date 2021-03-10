Hayes: Chelsea have to be better to win CL

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her side will need to improve if they are to advance further in the Women's Champions League after sealing their place in the quarter-finals by beating Atletico Madrid.
Sports 1 6 2017
WMBB
Sports 1 6 2017
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her side will need to improve if they are to advance further in the Women's Champions League after sealing their place in the quarter-finals by beating Atletico Madrid.
Sports 1 6 2017
Steve Wynn, casino owner and Utica native returned to the city to announce the donation on Thursday.