CEO: Disneyland To Recall Furloughed Employees For Reopening By Late April
CEO: Disneyland To Recall Furloughed Employees For Reopening By Late April

Thousands of furloughed Disneyland workers will be recalled to be trained on new safety standards ahead of the company's plans to reopen the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim by late April, the company announced Tuesday.

Rachel Kim reports.