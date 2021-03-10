Biden to Announce Purchase of 100 Million More J&J Vaccine Doses

Biden to Announce Purchase of, 100 Million More J&J Vaccine Doses.

Purchasing more of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will ensure that there are enough doses for every adult in the U.S. This order allows for the president to plan for the future and the latter part of the year, Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor, via NBC News.

This is war time, and as facts still emerge it gives us maximum flexibility for our upcoming needs, Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor, via NBC News.

When the additional doses would be available is not yet clear.

An average of 2 million people are being vaccinated per day in the U.S. CDC officials urge Americans to continue with social distancing and mask-wearing measures for "just a little while longer.".

We are at a critical point in this pandemic and on the cusp of having enough vaccines to protect every adult in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via NBC News