Hoosiers 16 and Older Now Eligible to Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccine

In indiana - clinics continuing to stay busy - as more hoosiers become eligible for their vaccine.... now - all hoosiers over the age of 16 - can sign up for their covid-19 shot.... 44 news reporter ella shemwell has more information - on what you need to do - in order to sign up for an appointment.... good afternoon-- the battle against covid-19 has reached a new phase in indiana-- as vaccine eligibility has officially opened up to those 16 and older.

"im excited to get that started and get registered" as of right now--- over 1 million hoosiers are fully vaccinated-- with the expansion-- 1.3 million additional individuals are now able to sign up and receive their shot of hope "im going to get it.

My moms probably going to force me since she works in health care" the university of southern indiana are ready to provide this extra layer of protection to their students-- the university announced they will soon receive the pfizer vaccine-- just in time to immunize students who want it-- before returning home for the summer... "i actually feel really good about it" the university hopes to receive its doses as early as next week-- and although students are thankful for this extra layer of protection... some-- say they will continue to wear facial coverings-- even after the mandate turns into a mask advisory "im probably still going to wear the masks, just in case cause safety hazards and not everyone will get the vaccine" "if it's recommended on the campus, which it probably will be, i'll continue to wear my mask" all three vaccines available in the us have been approved for those 18 and older, but only the pfizer vaccine is approved for those as young as 16.

And in just two weeks-- ky and illinois are both scheduled to open up their vaccine eligibility on april 12th ella shemwell-