Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to Hoosiers 30 and up, Gary to host drive-through clinic

Indiana’s latest vaccine age expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers, the Indiana Department of Health said.

More and more hoosiers are become eligible to sign up for a covid-19 vaccine.right now -- if you're 30 or older..

You can get an appointment.this makes the vaccine available to more than eight hundred 40 thousand hoosiers.vaccines up until this morning were only available to hoosiers 40 and older...and those in select professions.starting wednesday -- indiana plans to open all vaccine eligbiility to any resident 16 and