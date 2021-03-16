Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 45 and older

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has expanded yet again in the State of Indiana.

The health department announced today that hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free covid-19 vaccine.

This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to over 415 thousand additional hoosiers.

[take pkg incue: state health officials outcue: 812-917-3145 duration:0:36] [notes:no lower thirds] state health officials have said... the one dose johnson and johnson vaccine... along with additional shipments of specifically the pfizer vaccine have contributed to more frequent expansion of vaccine eligibility.

To schedule a vaccine appointment... you can visit our shot dot i-n dot gov.

Or you can call 2-1-1.

There are over 400 clinics around the state you can visit.

Thrive west central here locally also encourages you to contact the local area agency on aging.

They can give you more personalized assistance here in the wabash valley.

That number is 812-917-3145.

Governor holcomb will host his weekly covid-19 press conference tomorrow.

Governor holcomb will host his weekly covid-19 press conference tomorrow.

