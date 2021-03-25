Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Central christian church was a busy place today.

That's because folks from all over lawrence county, illinois came to get vaccinated.

The clinic was put on by the lawrence county health department.

But they got help from the illinois national guard.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how the health department is already looking to the next wave of vaccine distribution.

Pk} gar} "the rain started early thursday morning here in lawrence county.

However as you can see behind me...the weather couldn't keep folks away from getting the covid-19 vaccine."

Drive thru vaccine clinics are becoming the norm these days.

They're a quick way to get a lot of people vaccinated.

While the lawrence county health department has the distribution down...the illinois national guard came in thursday to lend a hand.

"a lot of good comradery and they're just knocking it out.

They're very fast paced group of individuals and they're here to work and they've hit the ground running and that's what we've been doing all morning."

Folks 18 and older could get the johnson and johnson one shot vaccine starting thursday.

The vaccine was also made available to surrounding counties.

Giving folks like rita and stephen adams from crawford county a chance to see their grandkids again.

"we're good.

Just a little sore when it went it.

But we're good.

We're great."

500 vaccines were made available.

The health department made the clinic available for walk ins.

"i had about 200 left.

This was pretty short notice, we put this together in just a few days."

Before thursday's clinic lawrence county had about 13% of it's population fully vaccinated.

With help from the national guard that number looks to spike.

But even before the 500th shot was given health officials were planning another big clinic on april 24th.

"we don't have all the details worked out on that yet.

But at that point we will be where we're to that phase of 16 and above so hopefully we'll be able to capture a lot.

We're definitely going to do over a thousand."

In lawrence county, gary brian news 10.

In lawrence county, gary brian news 10."

Both indiana and illinois are working toward universal covid-19 vaccine eligibility.

Illinois hopes to begin april 12th.

The next phase opens on monday.

This will include food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders.

In indiana... vaccine eligibility is set to open to hoosiers 16 and older next wednesday.

The state and i-u health have announced mass vaccination clinics.

They'll happen for several days in april at the indianapolis motor speedway.

If you don't already qualify for a vaccine, you'll have to