COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS AND MISSOURI."41 ACTION NEWS"REPORTER MCKENZIENELSON BRINGS US UP TOSPEED ON WHAT'SHAPPENED SO FAR -- ANDWHAT'S COMING NEXT.GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON"We have made incredibleprogress in a short amount oftime and the data shows thatwe are winning this fight."THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT INMISSOURI IS MOVINGFORWARD.MONDAY, THE STATE WILLBEGIN PHASE 1B, TIER 3 -GIVING MORE THAN 550-THOUSAND MISSOURIANSTHE ELIGIBILITY TO SIGNUP..

INCLUDING TEACHERS.GOVERNOR PARSON"Two national guard teams willbe on the ground Friday anSaturday from 9 a.m.

To 7 p.m.to vaccinate an expected totalof 6-7 thousand eligibMissourians."THAT EVENT HAPPENINGAT ARROWHEADSTADIUMTHE CLINIC WILL USE THJOHNSON AND JOHNSONSINGLE-DOSE VACCINEAND IS EXPECTED TO GIVE3-THOUSAND SHOTS PERDAY.CHARLIE SHIELDS/TRUMANMEDICAL CENTER C"This will be a big event and Ianticipate based on howwe've seen this go in the pastat our own sites when wehave additional help it will runvery smoothly, that's the intentand we'll put the right staff inthe right place at the righttimeto make sure this happensand we'll get a lot of peoplevaccinated."THE MISSOURIVACCINATION NEWSDOESN'T STOP THERE -CVS PHARMACY STORES INTHE STATE WILL STARTOFFERING VACCINES.BUT, ANYONE INTERESTEDMUST BOOK ANAPPOINTMENT FIRST.ALL OF THIS COMING ASTHE PRESIDENT ISPUSHING STATES TO OPENUP VACCINE ELIGIBILITY..PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN"We've been creating moreplaces to get the shots, we'made it possible for you to geta vaccine from any 1 of10,000 pharmacies across tcountry."AND, AS MISSOURI MOVFORWARD, KANSASREMAINS IN PHASE 2 OFITS DISTRIBUTION PLAN.THE KANSAS COVID-19DASHBOARD STATES 18.1PERCENT OF KANSANSHAVE BEEN VACCINATED.MISSOURI'S DASHBOARDSHOWS 18.8 PERCENT OFMISSOURIANS HAVINGRECEIVED THE VACCINE.AS DISTRIBUTIONCONTINUESPRESIDENT BIDEN STATEDHE WANTS ALL ADULTS TOBE ELIGIBLE FOR THEVACCINE BY MAY 1 - ANDWOULD LIKE TO RETUTO A SENSE OF NORMALCYBY JULY 4.IN Kansas City, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NEWS.