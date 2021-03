Friday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

THROUGH YOUR TIMELINE COMING UP.WILL SOON COVID-19 VACCINES WILLBE AVAILABLE FOR ALL KANSANS INMISSOURIANS.GOOD EVENING.I’M HALEY HARRISON IN FOR CHRISAND LAURA STARTING MONDAY ANYONEOVER THE AGE OF 16 IN KANSASWILL BECOME ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVEA COVID-19 VACCINE GOVERNOR.LAURA.KELLY SAYS WITHIN ANTICIPATEDINCREASE IN SUPPLY FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT.SHE WANTS TO GET EVERY DOSE INTOARMS QUICKLY, MISSOURI WILL ALSOMOVE INTO PHASE TWO OF ITSVACCINE ROLLOUT PLAN MONDAYPEOPLE IN CONSTRUCTIONMANUFACTURING HIGHER EDUCATIONAND SECTORS WILL BE ABLE TO GETTHEIR SHOT VACCINES SHOULD ALSOOPEN TO ALL MISSOURI ADULTS BYAPRIL 9TH AND ALL OF THESECHANGES ARE COMING AS FAMILIESARE PREPARING FOR PALM SUNDAYAND EASTER KMBC9S.BRIAN JOHNSON GETS A LOOK AT HOWONE JOHNSON COUNTY KANSAS CHURCHIS PREPARING TO MAKE SURE ITDOESN’T BECOME A SUPER SPREADEREVENT.WE WILL HAVE DOORS PROPPED OPENIN PERSON WORSHIP IS BACK AT THEUNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF THERESURRECTION AFTER NEARLY A YEAREXCLUSIVELY ONLINE THE BIGGESTTHING IN OUR SANCTUARY IS THATWE’RE GOING TO HAVE MAXIMUM OF50% CAPACITY KATHY BEAN SHOWS USTHE PRECAUTIONS.THE CHURCH HAS HELPED THOUSANDSGET VACCINATED BY HOSTINGVACCINATION CLINICS.OUR PRIORITY IS IS KEEPING OURCONGREGATION.OUR COMMUNITY SAFE MASKS AREREQUIRED SANITIZERS EVERYWHERE.THERE’S NO OFFERING PLATES ANDSEATS ARE SOCIAL DISTANCED.YOU WILL NOT BE SITTING WHERESOMEONE BEEN SITTING IN APREVIOUS SERVICE ONE OF THEHARDEST THINGS DOCTORS ASK SKIPCHOIRS AND CONGREGATIONALSINGING CERTAINLY WHEN YOU ARERAISING YOUR VOICE AND EXHALINGA LITTLE BIT HARDER YOU HAVETHAT ABILITY TO PUT MORE VIRALPARTICLES OR DROPLETS INTO THEENVIRONMENT AND THAT THAT COULDBE COULD BE DANGEROUS.BEAN SAYS ONLY SMALL ENSEMBLESWILL PERFORM THE CONGREGATIONWILL SING WITH MASKS, BUT THEYENCOURAGE ONLINE WORSHIP, YOUKNOW THIS YEAR MORE THAN ANYPEOPLE WANT A MESSAGE OF HOPE.BEEN A YOU KNOW, THAT’S ANDTHAT’S WHAT EASTER IS ALL ABOUT.LIFE OVER DEATH AND LIGHT OVERDARKNESS AND WE ALL COULD USESOME OF THAT IN LEEWOOD.BRIAN JOHNSON KMBC9 NEWS AND TOMAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING THECHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION ISASKING PEOPLE TO PRE-REGISTERFOR THE EASTER SERVICE.THEY PLAN TO ATTEND JUST VISITPCHEALTH OFFICIALS WILL EASE SOMECORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS IN TWOWEEKS BEGINNING APRIL 9TH, NOTESSENTIAL BUSINESSES LIKE GYMSREC CENTERS RESTAURANTS BARS ANDTAVERNS CAN OPERATE AT FULLCAPACITY.MASK WEARING AND SOCIALDISTANCING WILL STILL BEREQUIRED KANSAS HEALTH OFFICIALSHAVE ADDED THREE MORE STATES TOITS TRAVEL QUARANTINE LISTPEOPLE MUST QUARANTINE AFTERRETURNING FROM DELAWARE,MICHIGAN AND RHODE ISLAND, NEWJERSEY AND NEW YORK ARE ALSO ONTHE KANSAS QUARANTINE LIST FORTHE COUNTRIES OF HUNGARY ANDJORDAN A LARGE LENEXAVACCINATION CLINIC WHICH OPENEDTHIS WEEK STARTED BY GIVING OUT600 SHOTS A DAY, BUT THEY ARENOW UP TO 1200 THE NEXT WEEK.THEY’RE GOING TO BE RUNNING FROM9 TO 3.EACH DAY, YOU CAN MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT THROUGH JOHNSONCOUNTY’S ONLINE VACCINE INTERESTFORM COUNTY OFFICIALS.HOPE TO OFFER 1,800 APPOINTMENTSEACH DAY BEGINNING NEXT WEEK.HE COULD MEAN THAT THERE’S A LOTMORE PEOPLE THAT ARE CHASING THEFEW APPOINTMENTS THAT WE HAVE.BUT WE ALSO KNOW THAT WE’REGETTING MORE VACCINES NEXT WEEK.JOHNSON COUNTY’S HEALTH DIRECTORSAYS HE IS CONFIDENT.THE CLINIC WILL KEEP GROWING ANDIF YOU WANT TO SIGN UP FOR THEVACCINE GO TO KMBC.COM.CLICK THE HOW TO GET A VAC