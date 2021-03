8 a.m. COVID-19 update

THROUGH HERE JOHNNY ROWLANDSNEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TO YOU IN THESTUDIO MANY.THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN MONTHS SOME STUDENTS INTHE KANSAS CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLDISTRICT WILL HEAD BACK TO THECLASSROOM TODAY.KIM SAYS ABOUT EVANS IS LIVETHIS MORNING TO WALK US THROUGHA LOT OF THE DETAILS.HI, MATT.GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING TO YOU ROB LIKEMANY OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICTSACROSS THE METRO THAT HAVEREOPENED IT TO IN PERSONLEARNING.IT’LL BE THE YOUNGEST STUDENTSIN THE KANSAS CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLDISTRICT THAT RETURN TO INPERSON LEARNING FIRST FOREXAMPLE HERE AT BORDER STARMONTESSORI AND OTHER EVERY OTHERELEMENTARY SCHOOLS ACROSS THEDISTRICT WILL BE KINDERGARTENERSTHROUGH 3RD GRADERS RETURNING TOTHE CLASSROOM TODAY.ALSO RETURNING TO THE CLASSROOMTODAY IN CASE EPS WILL BE WHATTHE DISTRICT IS CALLING CRITICALNEEDS GROUPS THAT INCLUDESTHINGS LIKE HIGH MINUTE SPECIALEDUCATION AND ENGLISH LANGUAGELEARNERS NEXT WEEK.ON MARCH 22ND GRADES 4 THROUGH 7IN NINTH GRADERS WILL JOIN THEIN THREE WEEKS FROM TODAY APRIL5TH.EVERYONE ELSE WILL JOIN INPERSON LEARNING INCLUDING EIGHTHGRADER SOPHOMORES JUNIORS ANDSENIORS TO LIMIT THE NUMBER OFSTUDENTS IN THE CLASSROOM.THEY’LL BE BROKEN UP INTO TWOGROUPS GROUP A WHICH WILL GO TOIN-PERSON CLASSES MONDAY ANDPTUEWILL GO TO CLASSES THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY.WEDNESDAY’S WILL BE VIRTUALLEARNING FOR BOTH GROUPS.SO THE SCHOOL’S CAN DEEP CLEANALL OF THOSE BUILDINGS OF COURSESIGN OF THE TIMES YOU MIGHT TOSEE BEHIND US THOSE STUDENTS AREGETTING TEMPERATURE CHECKSBEFORE THEY’RE WALKING INSIDEMASKS OF COURSE WILL BEREQUIRED.THERE WILL BE DISTANCING INSIDECLASSROOMS AND ALL OF THESEOTHER THINGS THAT WE HAVE SEENIMPLEMENTED AT SCHOOL DISTRICTSALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY OVER THECOURSE OF THE PAST YEAR AND BYTHE WAY CASEY PS, THEY ARECONTINUING WITH THEIR ONLINEACADEMY FOR VIRTUAL LEARNING FORTHOSE STUDENTS AND FAMILIES WHODON’T FEEL COMFORTABLE JUST YETRETURNING TO IN-PERSON CLASSES.WE’RE LIVE IN KANSAS CITY THISMORNING MATT EVANS KMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT.THANKS SO MU WELL HAPPENINGTODAY TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER.WE’LL BEGIN VACCINATING TEACHERSAND STAFF FROM THE KANSAS CITYPUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT.THEY’LL RECEIVE THEIR FIRSTDOSES OF THE PFIZER VACCINE TEAMSEAL WILL BE DOING VACCINATIONOF INSTANT SCHOOL DISTRICTSACROSS THE KCK AREA FOR THE NEXTSIX WEEKS AND BY THE WAY SOMESTUDENTS IN LAWRENCE ARE GOINGTO ALSO GET BACK TO IN PERSONLEARNING TODAY.THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THEPRE-K THROUGH 5TH GRADE WILL BEBACK IN THE CLASSROOM FIVE DAYSA WEEK THE REST OF THE GRADELEVELS WILL GO BACK IN TWO WEEKSON MARCH 29.NOW, THIS IS ONLY FOR FAMILIESWHO CHOSE THE IN-PERSON LEARNINGOPTION.MISSOURI HAS OFFICIALLY MOVEDINTO THE NEXT TIER OF THEVACCINE ROLL OUT.IT MAKES FIVE HUNDRED FIFTYTHOUSAND MORE PEOPLE ELIGIBLE.YOU WERE NOT ELIGIBLE TO GETVACCINATED IN MISSOURI IF YOUWORK IN EDUCATION AND CHILDCARECOMMUNICATIONS ENERGY FOOD ANDAGRICULTURE OR INFORMATIONTECHNOLOGY.AND RIGHT NOW KANSAS IS STILL INPHASE 2 OF ITS VACCINATION PLANPEOPLE 65 AND OLDER HIGH CONTACTCRITICAL WORKERS AND PEOPLELIVING OR WORKING IN CONGREGATESETTINGS OR ELIGIBLE FOR AVACCINE.AND COMING UP THIS FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWILL LINE UP TO GET THEIRVACCINATIONS AT ARROWHEADSTADIUM IF IT WILL RUN BOTH DAYSFROM 9:00 TO 7:00.IT’S FOR PEOPLE WHO SIGN UP FORTHE SHOT ON THE JACKSON COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT WEBSITE OR THESTATE’S VACCINE NAVIGATOR IF YOUQUALIFY YOU’LL GET A CALL TEXTOR EMAIL TO SET UP ANAPPOINTMENT.THE GOAL IS TO VACCINATE UP TO7,000 ELIGIBLE MISSOURIANSGIVING OUT THE NEWEST SINGLEJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE.AND TODAY THE -- LEAGUESBASEBALL MUSEUM IN KANSAS CITYWILL HOST THE FIRST OF SEVERALMONDAY VACCINATION EVENTS.NORMALLY THE MUSEUM’S CLOSED ONMONDAYS.SO THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM FORTHE VACCINATION DOUBLE-HEADER.THERE IS ONE SESSION THISMORNING AND ANOTHER IN THEAFTERNOON MUSEUM’S DIRECTOR SAYSTHAT PART OF THE GOAL IS TOREDUCE THE VACCINE IN THE BLACKCOMMUNITY.IT TAKES AWAY SOME OF THEPRECONDITIONED.THOUGHTS RELATIVE TO MEDICALPROFESSIONS AND MEDICAL OFFICESAND YOU KNOW, MAYBE IT SIGNALSTHAT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT ISGOOD FOR ME.IVY IS THE SPONSOR FOR THE --LEAGUES MUSEUM EVENT TODAYSESSIONS ARE FULL HI V HESSONLINE SIGN UP SHEETS FORSESSIONS AND HIGH V.COM.INCREDIBLE HOURS CASES CONTINUEDTO DECLINE IN OUR NINE COUNTYAREA AT LAST CHECK THE REGION’SONLY REPORTING A HUNDRED ANDEIGHTY NEW CASES THE VIRUS ANDNO NEW DEATHS 35 NEWHOSPITALIZATIONS ARE BEINGREPORTED AT METRO WIDE, BY THEWAY IF YOU NEED TO GET TESTEDFOR COVID-19 JACKSON COUNTY ISHOSTING AT DRIVE THROUGH TESTINGCLINIC TODAY.IT’S ON NORTHWEST BLUE PARKWAYAND LEE’S SUMMIT FROM TEN TO TWOAPPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED TOMAKE ONE ON THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT’S WEBSITE JA COHHDDOT-ORG.AND DIRECT PAYMENTS HAVE STARTEDGOING NOW TO MANY AMERICANSAFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGN HISAMERICAN RESCUE PLAN.NOW THE ADMINISTRATION’S GETTINGREADY TO HIT THE ROAD OR PROMOTEOTHER PARTS OF THE PACKAGEJARRED HILL HAS HAS MORE FROMOUR WASHINGTON BUREAU.PRESIDENT BIDEN VICE PRESIDENTHARRISON, THEIR SPOUSES AREHITTING MORE THAN HALF A DOZENSTATES THIS WEEK ON THEIR HEALTHIS HERE ROADSHOW PRESIDENT BIDENTODAY IS EXPECTED TO TALK ABOUTEXACTLY HOW TO MAKE THIS PLANWORK THIS CRITTER REQUIREFASTIDIOUS OVERSIGHT TO MAKESURE THERE’S NO WASTE OR FRAUDAND THE LAW DOES WHAT IT’SDESIGNED TO DO AND I MEAN WEHAVE TO GET THIS RIGHT THEPACKAGE IS INCREDIBLY POPULARWITH BOTH REPUBLICANS ANDDEMOCRATS ACROSS THE COUNTRY BUTMEMBERS OF THE GOP IN CONGRESSCRITICIZED THE PRICE TAG ANDARGUE THAT TOO MUCH OF IT IS NOTDIRECTLY LINKED TO FIGHTING THEPANDEMIC PROVISIONS LIKE MONEYFOR THE NATIONAL ENDOWMENTS FORTHE ARTS AND HUMANITIES AS WELLAS MONEY TO RESTRUCTURE THESOCIAL SAFETY NET THROUGHVARIOUS FORMS OF ASSISTANCE FORTHE POOR ONLY NINE PERCENT OFTHE MONEY ACTUALLY GOES TODEFEATING THE VIRUS ONLY 1% OFTHE HE GOES FOR VACCINES.THIS IS A NANCY PELOSI PAYOFF TOTHE LIBERAL LIBERAL LEFT.WAS IT A BIDEN HAS SAID THAT THEOBAMA ADMINISTRATION WHICH HEWAS A PART OF DIDN’T DO A GOODENOUGH JOB AT EDUCATING THEPUBLIC ON THEIR ECONOMICRECOVERY PLAN.SO HE WANTS TO MAKE SURE THATTHIS TIME AROUND THING