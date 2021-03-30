Vaccine registration in Indiana

As more hoosiers are becoming eligible for the vaccine... health experts want you to know how important it is to get vaccinated... and...they want to make sure you know how to get signed up.

News 10's hannah follman walks us through the registration process.

As more hoosiers are becoming eligible... local health officials are urging you to get vaccinated... they say this new eligibility opening is key to returning to a sense of normalcy.

In vigo county, the covid-19 vaccine has already seen great response among local residents.

"people still want the vaccine more people already got it -- a lot of people vaccinated.

30,000 vaccinated in vigo county thats 30% of our community" ashlee stewart is the public health educator for the vigo county health department stewart hopes this percentage will become even higher as more people are becoming eligible.

"get your vaccine it is easy peasy.

It can help save a life and as a human that is what we want to do for everyone."

Now..

You may be wondering how how you can sign up!

All you have to do is open your computer or your phone and visit ourshot dot in dot gov... from there, you will click the red button saying "click here to find a vaccination site."

You will select the county you are living in... then, you will choose which group you applies to you.

After that... you will enter your zip code to find a vaccine location that works best for you.

Finally, you will enter your information and schedule an appointment.

It's important to note that 16 or 17 years old can only get the pfizer vaccine.

That's because moderna has not been authorized by the fda for those ages.

This information will be included when you register for your appointment again that website is ourshot dot in dot gov.

If you prefer to register by phone you can also do that.

All you have to do is call 2-1-1 to make your appointment.

Reporting in terre haute, hannah follman news 10 10