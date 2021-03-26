Health department making plans to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Knox County schools

Vaccine, you'll have to wait to sign up.

Indiana's move to make those 16 and older eligibile for vaccines means many high schooler's will be eligible.

Now... many communities in the valley are looking at how to get those kids vaccinated.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how knox county is planning to bring vaccines to high schoolers.

Gar} "for months covid-19 vaccine distribution in knox county has been happening here at community united methodist church.

However as more vaccines become available the health department is beginning to branch out."

Branching out has meant out reach clinics in knox county.

Clinics have been set up from monroe city to the most recent in oaktown.

"what i like to talk about is protection not prevention.

So we need to be protected and with these new strains coming on it's all the more important to have everyone become vaccinated that can be vaccinated."

After thursday's oaktown clinic there were still vaccines available.

Health workers went door to door to get the vaccine out.

Eventually they made their way to casey's general store.

"had them lining up at the casey's cash and go.

Ten or twelve doses out there.

So it was, it was quite an experience we had a lot of fun doing it."

Next week those 16 and older can get vaccinated.

The health department is now working with knox county schools to set up clinics.

Bringing those vaccines to area students and faculty.

"we will register them and give the vaccine at the school."

Those vaccines could be given out as early as next week.

The health department is also working with vincennes university.

Students who are from out of state will also be able to be vaccinated here in knox county.

"we just need to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can.

The more we get vaccinated the more protected we're all going to be."

Gar} "knox county schools are still hammering out the exact dates of their clinics.

In knox county, gary brian news 10."