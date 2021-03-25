Vaccines ramping up

Now that the age limit is dropping to 16 for Covid vaccines, health organizations are ramping up their vaccination plans to handle the new numbers.

Georgia and tennessee are gearing up to serve covid vaccines to anyone 16 or older.

News 12's winston reed how local agencies are making sure everyone has a chance to get their shot.

10 counties in southeast tennessee, including 7 in our viewing area, are eligible to give covid vaccines to anyone 16 and older.

People under 18 years old are only qualified for the pfizer vaccine.

"one thing to be noted, the moderna vaccine -which is what we have here- is only for 18 and older."

Pharmacist daniel trueblood of cherokee pharmacy in bradley county, says although they are not equipped with pfizer vaccines, they are more than prepared to administer moderna shots to anyone who is eligible, even if that means setting up partnerships with cleveland city schools.

"we're doing in the store here at least 200 to 250 a week."

For now, the hamilton county health department has only expanded vaccine access to phase 2b and adults 55 and older.

Meanwhile, anyone 16 years or older in georgia can get their shots.

The colonnade's vaccination station in catoosa county is expanding its hours into the evening.

People work during the day or they are students in high school, and they're unable to make their appointments say 2, 3, or 4 in the afternoon.

We've already begun planning to have more evening sessions available and we're also looking at potentially adding saturdays as well.

Possibly beginning as early as middle of april.

The colonnade will host a vaccine event friday, march 26th from 4 p-m to 8 p-m.

Go to our website wdef dot com for an entire list of vaccine information.

Reporting in tennessee and georgia winston reed news 12