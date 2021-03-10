Merrick Garland Confirmed by Senate to Be Biden's Attorney General

Garland was confirmed by a bi-partisan vote of 70 to 30.

For context, in recent decades only two other nominees have received so many confirmation votes for the powerful position.

America can breathe a sigh of relief that we're finally going to have someone like Merrick Garland leading the Justice Department, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader, via NBC News.

Someone with integrity, independence, respect for the rule of law and credibility on both sides of the aisle, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader, via NBC News.

Five years ago, former President Obama nominated Garland to a seat on the Supreme Court.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R - KY) refused to consider his nomination.

Garland stated that he will oversee the "prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on Jan.

6."