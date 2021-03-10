Merrick Garland Confirmed by Senate to Be Biden's Attorney General
Merrick Garland Confirmed by Senate to Be Biden's Attorney General

Merrick Garland Confirmed by Senate, to Be Biden's Attorney General.

Garland was confirmed by a bi-partisan vote of 70 to 30.

For context, in recent decades only two other nominees have received so many confirmation votes for the powerful position.

America can breathe a sigh of relief that we're finally going to have someone like Merrick Garland leading the Justice Department, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader, via NBC News.

Someone with integrity, independence, respect for the rule of law and credibility on both sides of the aisle, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader, via NBC News.

Five years ago, former President Obama nominated Garland to a seat on the Supreme Court.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R - KY) refused to consider his nomination.

Garland stated that he will oversee the "prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on Jan.

6."