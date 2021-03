Maha Shivratri 2021: Know its significance, why is it observed | Oneindia News

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar.

It is marked on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun and this year it falls on March 11.

The first shahi snan or royal bath of the Kumbh Mela coincides with the day of Shivratri this year.

