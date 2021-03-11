Aide Reportedly Says Gov. Andrew Cuomo Groped Her At Executive Mansion

Allegations are now getting even more serious against Gov.
Andrew Cuomo.
An aide reportedly told fellow staffers she was groped after being called to the governor's private residence; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Another woman is accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. This comes as a former aide is haring her story, describing a..
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces sexual harassment allegations from yet another woman, an Albany newspaper reported Tuesday.