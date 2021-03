Mamata injured in ankle, leg, shoulder, neck: Doctor | Oneidnia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged she was attacked by "four-five men" who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

She was brought to the state-run SSKM hospital for treatment where a senior doctor confirmed the TMC chief had severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck.

#Didi #MamataBanerjee #Nandigram