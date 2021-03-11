It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Zeta hit our Mississippi Gulf Coast and people are still making repairs and cleaning up damage from the October storm.
More funding to help businesses with Zeta damage available
- it's been more than three month- since hurricane zeta- hit our mississippi gulf- coast...- and people are still making - repairs and cleaning up - damage from the october storm.- while a number of local busines- owners have applied for - federal help, such as sba loans- there are some other- options to help businesses- recover...one source is local..- - adele lyons: ceo, mississippi - gulf- coast chamber of commerce: "the chamber a few weeks ago did a - restaurants resource workshop,- and we have that recorded.
It's- on our website.
- people can go on there and take- a look at it.
Some resources ar- available right - now."
Of course, local businesses can- always head over to the - mississippi gulf coast chamber- of commerce's webpage at ms-- coast-chamber-dot-com for the - latest developments - and resources to help south - mississippi