Political News

Set to discuss our state's hate crime bill.

This morning constitutional law subcommittee meeting is set for 10:30.

Members will talk about h3620 which enhances penalties for committing hate crimes.

You can watch the meeting virtually live on scstatehouse.gov.

> ccsc teachers and staff started getting covid vaccines.

Three schedules on monday.

Next three days there will be 45.

The remaining ccsd schools will be during the week of march 15th.

Jon: lawmakers expected to pass the covid relief package today and i.r.s.

Could begin delivering the stimulus checks later this week.

Most americans who earn up to $80,000 a year would receive a payment.

Some gop lawmakers say only a small percentage of the package directly addresses covid health measures.

On top of the trillion dollars currently unspent we did not need to authorize another $1.9 trillion in total we are about $28 trillion in debt.

We did not node this.

Jon: 15-dollar minimum wage, that didn't make it through the senate.

House will have to reconcile several key changes of that bill before it heads to president biden's desk for a signature.

Leah: federal judge says a decision is going to come soon on whether to suspend new state law banning abortions in south carolina.

Jon: states fetal heartbeat bill law it was challenged by planned parenthood shortly after it was signed.

Now, a federal judge did issue a temporary restraining order on the law monday and legislation passed by the house and senate signed by the governor would require doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for heartbeat in a fetus which can be typically be detected six weeks after conception.

Issues have been briefed thoroughly and in the hands now.

We believe we gave it a good defense but up to the judge to determine how to rule.

Jon: temporary restraining that was put into place will expire monday march 19th.

> former vice president mike pence will set to deliver first address since leaving office and deliver speech for christian nonprofit here in south carolina.

Pence has remained quiet about future political plans but south carolina, of course, holds the first presidential primary in the south.

Authorities in statesville, north carolina are investigating after flyers with the letters kkk on them started showing up around town.

Authorities said as many as 66 pieces of paper were delivered to people who protested against controversial civil war monumen.

Each flyer had the message, quote, we see everything, end quote, written on it.

Statesville police looking into where they came from.

> shocking discovery for north carolina woman who took dna test to discover more about