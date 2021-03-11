More Than One Dozen Auto Thefts in Evansville Over the Past Few Days

Crimes of opportunity-- are surging in the river city-- police say the most recently sought-after item-- is your car.... and right now--- police aren't sure who's behind the up- tick in stolen cars... but they say most of them-- are happening while we sleep... but as 44news reporter marisa patwa shows us-- victims are often waking up-- to find their car-- isn't where they parked it... out of the more than five hundred auto theft cases in evansville last year -- only a handful-- were instances of someone breaking in and hot wiring a car.

The new trend police are seeing this year -- is criminals stealing cars that are left unlocked*with the key fob inside.

"when they broke in one vehicle -- they were able to get in all three of them."

Jeff berryhill -- accidentally left a master keyfob with access to all three of his vehicles in the console of a ford fusion last summer.

And it was like cat nip to the lucky criminals who found it while rummaging through the unlocked car?

In parking lot outside his apartment.

Because by the time he woke up -- all three cars had vanished "i didn't know if someone was playing a prank on me.

I knew the first thing i had to do was call and report it.

So, which i did.

And the sherrif's department came and it was a hard story for them to believe too."

And while all three cars were eventually returned to him -- the criminals who stole them -- likely teens according to investigators -- have not been found "at some point -- i would like to see justice -- if they ever do make an arrest."

And berryhill is not the only one who has made this mistake "we had one instance where a gentleman -- he left his door unlocked -- didn't have a fob in there-- but his wifes's cars fob was in there -- but not only did he have his own vehicle broken into it -- and stuff randomly taken out -- his wife's car was stolen."

For some people -- their car is more than just there possession "about a year or so ago we had a female that was basically car jacked -- at one of the gas stations down here.

That car was her life.

She couldn't afford another car."

As for berryhill -- he hopes people don't make the same mistake as him "people just need to be vigilant and just lock their cars.

It's obviously happening more than it should."

Police reminding anyone who has to park their car outside -- to double check its locked and all windows are up -- when you walk away.

They also recommend trying to park under a street light - whenever possible.

