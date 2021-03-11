John Lewis warns over more shop closures after tumbling to £517m loss

The John Lewis Partnership has warned over further store closures as it swung to a £517 million annual loss after the pandemic battered its department stores.The group, which also owns upmarket grocery chain Waitrose, said it does not expect all its John Lewis shops to reopen at the end of lockdown.
