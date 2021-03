Cop pacifies infant outside hospital after family suffers terrible accident | Oneindia News

A Kerala cop has won hearts on the internet for his kind act.

A video of the police person pacifying an infant outside a hospital is going viral.

The video was shared in the official facebook page of the Kerala Police.

According to the reports, the seven month old infant’s family had suffered grievous injury in an accident when the car collided with a truck.

