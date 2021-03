19-year-old becomes martyr for democracy in Myanmar

Nineteen-year-old “Angel” Ma Kyal Zin is one of the many protesters shot dead while demonstrating against Burmese security forces in recent weeks.

Her image dressed in an “Everything will be OK” t-shirt while running away from authorities moments before being fatally wounded quickly turned the teenager into a symbol of the deadly struggle for democracy in Myanmar.

CNN’s Ivan Watson reports.