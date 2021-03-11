Fans demand 'justice' after investigation launched into Diego Maradona's death

Fans of Diego Maradona marched through Buenos Aires to demand "justice" after an investigation was launched into the Argentine legend's death.

Footage from March 10 shows protesters gathering at the Obelisco de Buenos Aires showing their support for the footballing icon who passed away in November 2020.

Maradona's ex-wife Claudia Villafañe along with their daughters Dalma and Giannina were in attendance and seen wearing T-shirts reading "justice for God" and carried a flag saying "social and judicial condemnation for the guilty." Investigators are looking at whether members of Maradona's medical team did not adequately treat the icon.