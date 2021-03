Consulate of Mexico in Boise hosts first COVID-19 vaccination day

TEN - MORE LOCALAGENCIES AREGETTING INVOLVEDWITH THE COVID-19VACCINATIONEFFORT.OUR RICARDOCORONADO HASMORE ON OFFERINGSFROM THECONSULATE OFMEXICO IN BOISE.ADRIANA ININGUEZBRAVO SITSPATIENTLY AFTERGETTING HERCOVID-19 VACCINE."I'M SO HAPPY I WASABLE TO GET IT.

IWORKED WITH KIDS.

ITAKE CARE OF HIMAND I THINK IT'SIMPORTANT FOR HISFAMILY AND MYFAMILY."SHE'S ONE OF THEDOZENS OF PEOPLEWHO CAME TO GETTHEIR SHOT DURINGA VACCINATION DAYAT THE CONSULATEOF MEXICO IN BOISE."THAT EVERYBODYWORKS TOGETHERAND DOES THEIRPART AND STARTSWITH COVIDVACCINATION THEWILL BE OVER.

IWANT TO VISITFAMILY IN MEXICO.WANT TO DO THINGSTHAT I BEEN PUTTINGAWAY SINCE LASTYEAR.'SARTINO CALIXTOTRAVEL FROM NAMPATO THE CONSULATETO RECEIVE THESHOT.

HE SAYS ITHASN'T BEEN EASYTO GET VACCINATED."ESTE FUE ELCUATRO INTENTONOSOTROS YAINTENTAMOS ANTESEN DOS OCACIONESNOS CANCELARON,NO NOS DIERON LARAZN.

NOSCONSIDERAMOSAFORTUNADOSFELICES QUE SE DIOLA OPORTUNIDAD."CALIXTO SAYS THISWAS HIS FOURTHATTEMPT TRYING TOGET THE VACCINEAND ON TWOOCCASIONS, VACCINEPROVIDERS HADCANCELED HISAPPOINTMENTWITHOUT A REASON.HE CONSIDERSHIMSELF FORTUNATETHAT NOW HE ANDHIS LOVED ONESWERE ABLE TO GETVACCINATED.THE CONSULATE OFMEXICO PARTNEREDWITH TERRY REILLYHEALTH SERVICES TOHELP WITH THEIMMUNIZATIONPROCESS.

THECONSULATE ISHOPING TO HOLDMORE VACCINATIONDAYS AS THE STATEGETS MORE VACCINE."IT IS VERYIMPORTANT FOR THECONSULATE OFMEXICO TO MOVEFORWARD THISPROCESS,"LOCAL STATE DATASHOWS LATINOS ANDHISPANICS FALLBEHIND WITH LOWVACCINATIONNUMBERS.

ANDINIGUEZ BELIEVES ALANGUAGE BARRIERCOULD BE DETERINGSOME TO SEEK OUTINFORMATION."I BELIEVE THATPEOPLE THAT ONLYSPEAK IN SPANISH.

ISSOMETIMES ISAFRAID BECAUSEDON'T FULLYUNDERSTANDWHAT'S IS GOINGAROUND THEM ANDHOW THEY WILL BEJUDGED IF THEY ASKFOR MOREINFORMATION,".RICARDO CORONADO