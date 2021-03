8 a.m. COVID-19 update

TUESDAY NIGHT.AND ANOTHER ROUND OF COVIDRELIEF WILL SOON BE ON THE WAYTO MILLIONS OF AMERICANS THEHOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT NINETRILLION DOLLAR PACKAGE WITHOUTANY REPUBLICAN SUPPORT.JARRED HILL IS IN WASHINGTONWITH A CLOSER.AT WHAT’S NEXT.TONIGHT PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SETTO ADDRESS THE NATION ON THEFUTURE OF THE COUNTRY’S COVIDRESPONSE BEFORE HE SIGNS THISPACKAGE INTO LAW WHICH AT NEARLYTWO TRILLION DOLLARS IS GOING TOTOUCH ALMOST EVERY AMERICAN HELPIS ON THE WAY DEMOCRATS SELLINGA MAJOR LEGISLATIVE WIN AFTERTHE HOUSE APPROVED PRESIDENTBIDEN’S LANDMARK.ONE POINT NINE TRILLION DOLLARAMERICAN RESCUE PLAN.THIS BILL REPRESENTS HISTORICHISTORIC VICTORY FOR THEAMERICAN PEOPLE ONCE THEPRESIDENT GIVES HIS SIGNATURETHE PACKAGE IS SET TO DELIVERDIRECT CHECKS STARTING THISMONTH EXTEND BEEFED UPUNEMPLOYMENT INTO SEPTEMBER GIVEBILLIONS TO THE TESTING ANDVACCINATION EFFORT PROVIDERELIEF.STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT ANDHELP FAMILIES STRUGGLING TORAISE AND FEED CHILDREN FACTORSTHAT ANALYSTS SAY WOULD ALSO CUTTHE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LIVING INPOVERTY.IT WILL DO MORE TO HELP THEMIDDLE CLASS POOR PEOPLE ANDPEOPLE STRUGGLING TO GET INTOTHE MIDDLE CLASS THAN ANY BILLIN A VERY LONG TIME REPUBLICANSSAY THAT IS THE PROBLEM THATTHERE’S TOO MUCH IN THE PACKAGENOT DIRECTLY RELATED TO FIGHTINGTHE PANDEMIC.THIS IS A CLASSIC EXAMPLE OF BIGGOVERNMENT DEMOCRATIC.REACH IN THE NAME OF COVIDRELIEVED PRESIDENT BIDEN ISEXPECTED TO TAKE A VICTORY LAPOF SORTS AROUND THE COUNTRYAFTER HE SIGNS THIS BILL INTOLAW SELLING IT TO AMERICANSREPORTING IN WASHINGTON.I’M JARRED HILL.AND YOU CAN WATCH PRESIDENTBIDEN’S ADDRESS TONIGHT AT 7:00ON ABC 9 AND THE PASSAGE OF THEPLAN MEANS THAT MILLIONS OFDOLLARS ARE COMING TO KANSASCITY 195 MILLION.IN FACT MAYOR.QUINTON LUCAS SAYS THAT MONEYPWILL BE A GAME CHANGER.THE FUNDING IS GOING TO HELPLOCAL BARS AND RESTAURANTSSTRUGGLING IN THE PANDEMIC.WELL, THERE’S DIRECTIONS ANDCLOSURES MANY PEOPLE IN THEHOSPITALITY INDUSTRY ARE STILLTRYING TO RECOVER.WE TALK TO WORKERS AT CHARLIEHOOPER’S IN BROOKSIDE WHO SAYTHE MONEY WILL CERTAINLY HELP.I TOOK A HUGE PAY CUT LAST YEARJUST WITH NOT BEING OPEN AND ALLTHE RESTRICTIONS WE HAVE BECAUSETHERE WAS TIMES WHERE I DIDN’TKNOW IF I WAS GOING TO MAKE MYRENT EVERY MONTH LASTS FOR ATIMELINE.IT’S NOT CLEAR WHEN RESTAURANTS