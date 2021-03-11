Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor

This week, McConaughey appeared on ‘The Balanced Voice’ podcast and spoke about a possible political run.

The 51-year-old Texas native said it was a “true consideration” of his to run for governor.

McConaughey went on to question his “next chapter in life” and says he thinks he has some “things to teach and share.” .

I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?

… Because I do think I have some things to teach and share … What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?, Matthew McConaughey, on 'The Balanced Voice'.

For now, it seems McConaughey has “no plans” to run any time soon.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on the ‘Late Show’ in 2020, McConaughey confessed that it was something he'd consider as he "move[d] forward in life.".

I have no plans to do that right now … I don’t get politics … Politics seems to be a broken business.

Politics needs to redefine its purpose.

As I move forward in life, yes, am I gonna consider leadership roles where I can be most useful?

I’d love to.

, Matthew McConaughey, on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.

Greg Abbott, the current governor of Texas, is up for re-election in November 2022